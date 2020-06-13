The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the party’s screening and appeal committees for the Edo State governorship primary.

The Committee also announced the expulsion of one of the three aspirants disqualified by the panels, Mathew Iduoriyekenwen.

This was announced by the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

He made that announcement after the NWC met to review the screening and appeal committees’ reports.





The party expelled Iduoriyekenwen after citing relevant sections of the APC Constitution.