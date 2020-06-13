The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the party’s screening and appeal committees for the Edo State governorship primary.
The Committee also announced the expulsion of one of the three aspirants disqualified by the panels, Mathew Iduoriyekenwen.
This was announced by the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.
He made that announcement after the NWC met to review the screening and appeal committees’ reports.
The party expelled Iduoriyekenwen after citing relevant sections of the APC Constitution.
I hope that somebody somewhere will be following the trend of events in Edo chapter of the APC and take positive advantage of these. This is the method used by the APC during its formation stage. Iduoriyekenwen should be lobbied to join Obaseki’s movement so that together they can join the party of their choice, preferably the PDP. Exchange is no robbery as they say. The vacuum created by Nze-Iyamu’s unceremonious departure to join the APC will then be filled by bringing in Obaseki and his massive supporters.