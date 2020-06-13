The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the “shooting’ that occurred at the precincts of the Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja on Thursday night when the First Lady’s Aide-de-camp, Usman Shugaba, attempted to force President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant, Sabiu Yusuf, into self -isolation over COVID-19 fears.

According to This Day, trouble began when Sabiu, who is President Buhari’s nephew, returned to his residence at the precincts of the Presidential Villa, after a trip to Lagos where he had gone to meet his wife who had just delivered a new baby.

Sabiu stated that he was not the only aide that traveled to Lagos saying that the new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, is in Lagos every weekend till he settles in Abuja.

He refused to leave the premises of the Presential Villa despite the intervention of Aisha Buhari and three of her children.





In an attempt to arrest Sabiu, the First Lady’s ADC reportedly fired gunshots at him.

Sabiu escaped and returned to arrest the aides of Aisha Buhari, the wife of President.

However, reacting to the development, the Peoples Democratic Party asked President Buhari to speak out on the degenerated squabble among family members and officials of his cabinet.

Please read the statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party below:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is alarmed by the reported shooting and security breaches within the precincts of the Presidential villa following a reported degenerated squabble among family members and officials of the Buhari Presidency.

The PDP is deeply worried that the protracted spat between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and aides of President Muhammadu Buhari has now degenerated into violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the Presidential villa.

The party described as distressing, the report that a members of Mr. President’s family were at scene of the assault against one of President Buhari’s aides, during which the First Lady’s security details were alleged to have resorted to the use of firearms.

Our party is disturbed by such ugly situation in the Buhari Presidency, which has already heightened apprehensions in the public space over the apparent failure of security architecture and central command system in the presidency leading to such reckless and irresponsible breaches.

The chaotic situation in the Presidential villa only points to the failure by President Buhari to provide leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance and effectively ensures the security of our nation.

The PDP notes that such leadership failure at the highest level has further exposed why our nation has been bedeviled by myriads of security and economic problems under President Buhari’s watch in the last five years.

More worrisome is that the Buhari Presidency had failed to speak out on the frightening situation so as to reassure Nigerians and douse the tension in the polity; especially at this critical time when our nation is facing serious security challenges.

The PDP, therefore, calls on President Buhari to take immediate steps to restore order in his Presidency and shield our security system from the division and power tussle among persons close to him.

Our party also demands an immediate inquest into the security breaches as well as the alleged violation of COVID-19 ban on inter-state travels by officials and relations of Mr. President, which was reported to be part of the immediate causes of latest disturbances in the Presidential villa.

Furthermore, the PDP urges the National Assembly to save the nation by wading into the persistent infighting in the Buhari Presidency especially as those in charge of the Presidential villa has not demonstrated the required capacity to engender the needed orderliness for productive governance.