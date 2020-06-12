Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid made a jest of Nigerian pastors and their healing prowess.

Despite the powers claimed by some pastors, Wizkid said that he hasn’t seen a pastor heal anyone infected with COVID-19.

On his official Twitter page, he wrote; ”I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anyone from covid lol”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) reacted to the tweet with four laughing emojis.

https://twitter.com/abikedabiri/status/1271182561084166146

As at Thursday, June 11, Nigeria had reported 14,554 confirmed coronavirus cases, 4,494 recoveries and 387 deaths.