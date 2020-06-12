Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid made a jest of Nigerian pastors and their healing prowess.
Despite the powers claimed by some pastors, Wizkid said that he hasn’t seen a pastor heal anyone infected with COVID-19.
On his official Twitter page, he wrote; ”I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anyone from covid lol”
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) reacted to the tweet with four laughing emojis.
As at Thursday, June 11, Nigeria had reported 14,554 confirmed coronavirus cases, 4,494 recoveries and 387 deaths.
