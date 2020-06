Nigerian rapper and songwriter Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector, is out with a new project titled “The African Mind” EP.

The tracks include: ‘Rape, Fail Yours, I saw a video last night and Protect the church’ This project was directed by AISOSA and produced by Rotex.

Vector has released three studio albums, including State of Surprise and The Second Coming. You can stream this on audiomack.