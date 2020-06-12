By Michael Adeshina with Agency Report

Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tested positive for coronavirus while her husband and their two children tested negative.

Zelenska, 42, revealed this via her Facebook page on Friday.

She, however, noted that she felt fine and was self-isolating.





She said, “Today I’ve received a positive COVID-19 test result.

“I will say now that I feel good, but I am in outpatient treatment, isolated from other family members, so as not to endanger them. Volodymyr and the children also took the test, their results are negative.”

However, Ukrainian officials said it is unknown where and how the first lady contracted the virus.

On Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said there had been an “alarming” rise in coronavirus cases as the country eases lockdown restrictions.

On Friday, the ex-Soviet country reported 29,753 cases, and 870 fatalities.

The Ukrainian president urged officials to urgently establish the reason behind a spike in new cases.