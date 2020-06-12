Things have never remained the same Since Nigerian singer Evih signed a record deal with Tycoon Entertainment in 2017.

He started music in 2015 and fooled around a little until things took flight under the wings of Tycoon Entertainment.

Now, not only has he an EP to his name but also featured one of the biggest Nigeria’s music stars in the person of OBO, Davido in one of the tracks “Wonder” of the six-track EP.

The singer signed his way to the hearts of music lovers with the release of his debut EP “Cruise” on Thursday, June 11, 2020.





Since its release about 24 hours ago on all digital platforms, positive reviews have been streaming in, much to the delight of the singer who looks set to carve a niche for himself in the competitive Nigerian entertainment space.

“ I signed a record deal with Tycoon Entertainment in 2017 and since then everything has been amazing and beautiful. I never had a better year than last year. I recorded my first ever single “For You” in 2015. I dropped a couple of mixtapes in 2017 before signing with Tycoon Entertainment. I have already shot two videos under the label and this is my first project, the “Cruise” EP,” he revealed gleefully in a recent interview.

He said while many artistes may get played by their label, Tycoon Entertainment has been like a family to him.

“They are willing to push and see my growth and when the cake is sliced everyone gets bread. God bless Tycoon Entertainment. Shout out to everyone,” he added.

The first song on the tracklist is “Lovestream”. The second is titled “Down” while the third is “Wonder” remix featuring Davido. The fourth, fifth, and sixth are “Belle Dancer”, “Paindem” and “Artificial”.

“Lovestream”, “Wonder” remix, “Belle Dancer” and “Artificial” are produced by Grace Fingers.

“Down” was produced by Hits and “Wonder” remix by Killervybez.

For the mixing and mastering, “Lovestream”, “Belle Dancer”, “Paindem” and “Artificial” was done by STG.

“Down” was mixed and by Dockside Theatre while “Wonder” remix was done by the duo of Docside Theatre and STG. All the songs are written by Evih himself.

Evih said of the EP, “Cruise was made to bring happiness and joy to people’s hearts, loved ones and family during and after lockdown. You know when you are in a boat or ship in the ocean and you are on a cruise. The best feeling is when holding the edge of the ship and looking into the sea and the beauty of nature with the soothing breeze blowing your hair backward. The way you feel is the dream I have for The EP “Cruise” when people listen to it. I hope they feel like that. My EP is all about “Cruise. Happiness is a choice. Choose it.”

Evih is full of confidence in the success of the EP and how the world would receive it. He said he seeks to achieve nothing but happiness with “Cruise” EP.

Evih, born Ambakederemo Evans Oghenekaro, is a Bsc degree holder in Business Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).