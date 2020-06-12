Top-flight Romanian football is scheduled to resume on Saturday, the country’s professional league association, LPF, said on Friday.

But the resumption will be without two of the league’s clubs, after coronavirus cases among their staff.

With the competition already at the play-off stage, third-placed Universitatea Craiova had been due to host fifth-placed FC Botosani on Friday.

But the match was canceled after the visiting team’s doctor tested positive for COVID-19.





The match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste had been postponed on Thursday after a Dinamo official also contracted the virus.

Both virus-hit clubs will be out of action until epidemiological investigations are completed.

“We want the return of football but the health of the players our first priority,” said LPF general secretary Justin Stefan.

Play-offs from among the bottom eight clubs scheduled for Saturday will now be the first matches of the re-start.

Clashes featuring those of the top six clubs still authorised to play will take place on Sunday.