The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately release her aides.

Mrs. Buhari stated this in a series of tweets on Friday.

The aides were reportedly detained based on the orders of the Chief Security Officer to the President, Idris Kassim.

Sahara Reporters had reported that a top aide to the President, Yusuf Sabiu aka Tunde, who had recently returned from another state, refused to self-isolate but forced his way to the Presidential Villa.





Mrs. Buhari’s aides were said to have forcibly removed him from the Villa but Sabiu, who is one of the most powerful aides to the President, allegedly got the CSO to arrest Aisha’s aides including her ADC, Usman Shugaba.

However, in what seems to be a desperate appeal, the President’s wife tweeted, “That Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant government agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines especially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials.

“Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to undergo a-14 day mandatory isolation no matter who the person is, no one should be above the law and the Police command will do well to remember that.

“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”