Rivers State Police Command has assured rape victims of prosecuting anyone found culpable of sexual assault in the state.

Mr Joseph Mukan, the Commissioner of Police promised while receiving a petition from the coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO), protesting rising rape cases in the country.

Mukan said the command was yet to receive a complaint of rape in the state, but that measures had been put in place to tackle the crime.

He said: “We assure that your (protesters) concerns will be given adequate attention, though the command is yet to record any such violence.





“The command has put in place proactive measures, including the creation of gender desks in all Police formations across the command to tackle the menace.”

He explained that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had directed the creation of special desks to address incessant sexual assaults on women and children.

“We appeal to parents and guardians to increase their security consciousness and monitor the movements and activities of their children.

“They should also damn the consequences of social stigmatisation.

“Also, the command will deal with erring officers that are found to compromise the process and compound felonies,” he said.