2017 Big Brother Naija housemate, recording artiste and actress Bisola Aiyeola is celebrating her daughter’s birthday as she turns 11 today.

The brand influencer said it’s been 11 years of motherhood for her, thanking God for the gift of her babywgirl, she wrote:

It’s our Birthday Today 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾. My princess is 11 and 11 years of motherhood for me. I thank God so much for the life of my Angel.

I just had to Twin with the celebrant today heheheh

The mum of one became popular after she emerged runner up during the BBN 2017 show and Efe money ended up as the overall winner.