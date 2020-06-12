By Jethro Ibileke
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said he would not appeal his disqualification from participating in the 22 June primary election for the nomination of a candidate for the governorship election in the state.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said appealing the outcome of “the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process of the APC” would be an effort in futility.
The statement reads:
“We have watched the mockery of democratic process, which Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is administering and superintending over in our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“It has been an unfortunate, disheartening and dreadful spectacle.
“We had initially asserted that going by the open display and enthronement of illegality by one man in the party that comprises several organs and eminent personalities, there is no way that Governor Godwin Obaseki would get a fair assessment in the run-run-up to the nomination of candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.
“It is unfortunate that this open show of shame, illegality and travesty of justice is the brand of democracy which Comrade Oshiomhole has reduced the APC into.
“The situation is quite saddening because this is a party supposedly reputed for change, equity and social justice.
“We have therefore decided that it would be effort in futility to appeal whatever the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process of the APC will be, especially when Comrade Oshiomhole has declared that he is the Supreme Court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of our great party.
“We wish Oshiomhole luck in his maladministration of the party and trust that the Almighty will help our country to find the path to true liberty, freedom and justice.
“We call on all party members and the teeming supporters of Governor Obaseki to remain calm and await further directives.
The governorship screening committee of the APC Friday rejected the candidacy of Obaseki.
He was disqualified alongside Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.
The disqualification was announced by the chairman of the screening committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba at a press conference in Abuja.
He gave as reason the governor’s failure to produce his Higher School Certificate, HSC, the instrument, which he supposedly entered the University of Ibadan to read Classics in 1973.
He also said the committee could not verify the governor’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.
Iduoriyekemwen was disqualified for dragging the party to court.
Engr. Ogiemwonyi who is an associate of the Oshiomhole camp was also disqualified for discrepancies in the names in his credentials.
The outcome meant that three aspirants are now left in the race: Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Osaze Obaze.
What would it cost a sitting governor to approach WAEC for the original copy or certified true copy of a certificate? He could also approach University of Ibadan which must have admitted him on the basis of at least 2 passes (ranging form an A to an E ) at HSC or GCE A/Levels, for an admission by Direct Entry. U.I. was not admitting Arts students to preliminary classes as at this point in time.
Admission racketeering was also existing as at this time, no beneficiary no matter how long, can validate or legitimize a flawed process. Given the bickering between Godwin Obaseki and his godfather Adams Oshiomole, Obaseki should have armed himself with all material facts and documents necessary for his screening.
As things stand, Obaseki and U.I have a lot of question to answer, having regards to how Obaseki matriculated and graduated under seemingly opaque conditions. U.I can safe the day by tracing and tracking in their records or approaching WAEC, to exonerate itself from this admission and graduation scandal brewing, as it came forward to claim Obaseki graduated from U.I. Given Obaseki’s School Certificate (O/L) weak/ poor grades, an admission to U.I. without a very valid HSC/ GCE A/L result was a no-no. A case of fraud and forgery appears lurking in the corner. If Obaseki genuinely possesses a valid HSC/ GCE A/L he should please produce it to safe his name. It’s worth fighting for. He should NOT just grandstand by saying he won’t appeal. Something is just not adding up somewhere, he should clear this credibility gap, which is unbecoming of his high status. Incidentally, the people accusing Obaseki are confidants who know him very well, most of whom he has risen against. It is easy for such people to quickly fight dirty. They seem to have gotten him. If he stands on sure footing, then he should fight his disqualification, at least to redeem his image. Otherwise, U.I should prepare to recall his certificate forthwith, as he was not only certified worthy in learning but in character which is proving grossly defective now. This has facilitated his Ambodelization, even though Ambode did not have credential issues. Obaseki, please appeal.
PDP, wants to admit a hard-sell? Obaseki has since lost electoral value, particularly if his certificate has issues. It’s electoral sing-a-long season. Sorry o Obaseki, PDP can only use you to fortify, but never as gubernatorial candidate, going by Bayelsa recent experience.