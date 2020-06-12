By Michael Adeshina

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said the embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, bit the hand that fed him.

Fani-Kayode stated this following the disqualification of Obaseki from his party’s July 22 governorship primary election in Edo State.

Obaseki was dumped out the governorship race following the report of the screening committee inaugurated by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.





The screening committee explained that Obaseki could not provide his Higher School Certificate, HSC, the instrument which he used to gain entry into the University of Ibadan to read Classics in 1973.

The committee also said it could not verify the governor’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

However, the writing had been on the wall.

Obaseki and his predecessor, Oshiomhole, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

The feud between the duo has also polarised other organs of the ruling party.

Obaseki asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary but the party did not act on his request.

Reacting on Friday, Fani-Kayode said Obaseki learned his lesson the hard way:

His words;

“One of the most important virtues in life is LOYALTY. Never bite the finger (hand) that fed you. Obaseki has learned this lesson the hard way. I have known Oshiomole for years. He is a formidable adversary, a skillful fighter &a tough cookie. Obaseki could never have outmaneuvered him.”