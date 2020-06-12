By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood film producer, Victor Okpalan, who was recently accused of rape by young actresses, shared a cryptic message.

Earlier, an actress, Sharon Jatto called him out for posting the hashtag; ”Say No to Rape”, despite demanding for sex in exchange for roles.

She, however, was not the only one accusing Okpalan of taking advantage of young girls. His name trended on Twitter with various accounts of his sexual escapades.





Days after taking a time off social media, he posted a cryptic message via his Instagram account.

He wrote; ”Out of the ashes of my dying today comes the breaking of a brand new season/day. Selah #Grace #Mercy #vindication #justice”.