By Michael Adeshina

Some Nigerians took to social media on Friday to air their opinion on the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the governorship primary election in Edo State.

Obaseki was declared ineligible by the screening committee inaugurated by Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of APC and former godfather of the embattled governor.

Obaseki was disqualified alongside two other aspirants – Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekenwen.





The screening committee said Obaseki was disqualified on the basis of his Higher School Certificate.

According to the committee, Obaseki could not produce his Higher School Certificate.

Prof. Ayuba, Chairman of the committee, said the document he produced only attested to his attendance.

He also said the committee could not verify the governor’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Reacting to his disqualification, Obaseki urged his supporters and all party members to remain calm.

He said: “We call on all party members and our teeming supporters to remain calm and await further directives, in the light of the announcement of my unjust disqualification to participate in @OfficialAPCNg primary election in Edo State by the screening committee.”

However, most of the commentators on social media are asking why Obaseki was not disqualified four years ago.

Below are some of the comments on Twitter:

“Ambode did an amazing job in Lagos state, but APC denied him a return ticket because he refused to play the loyal dog.

“They’re doing the same thing to Obaseki. And funny thing is they’re using his NYSC certificate against him but their oga doesn’t have an SSCE. Hypocrites!!!”

“I am wondering. Is it not the same NYSC certificate Obaseki presented in 2016, abi what year again self????”

"I am wondering. Is it not the same NYSC certificate Obaseki presented in 2016, abi what year again self????"

All na scam! Obaseki now on his own. 😂

Basically APC is telling us Obaseki was "qualified" to contest for the first elections but "not qualified" to contest for the second. Magic!!!

So, on the strength of which certificate is Obaseki still presiding over Edo state as Governor?

