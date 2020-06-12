By Michael Adeshina

Award-winning producer, Mo Abudu, has created “magic” with two of your favourite novels.

The two critically acclaimed books by award-winning Nigerian authors are Wole Soyinka‘s “Death and the King’s Horseman“, and Lola Shoneyin‘s “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives”.

They are being adapted into a film and set to premiere on Netflix.





Netflix on Friday announced it signed a major deal with the award-winning producer, Mo Abudu, to bring the classics to your screen.

“We’ve got MAJOR news for you today! Netflix has partnered with acclaimed producer @MoAbudu to bring you two of Nigeria’s most beloved literary classics to screens around the world!

“Wait…there’s more! @MoAbudu and her @EbonyLife_TV will produce two new Nigerian Originals plus licensed films AND a series for Netflix!

“This na Naija!!”

Acknowledging the great news, Lola Shoneyin took to Twitter. She wrote:

Sometimes, dreams take years… Thank you to my brilliant producer @MoAbudu for all your hard work. Thank you, @netflix for believing in the story. 🥰