The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has immortalised Late Reverend Sister Henrietta Alokha, the former principal of Bethlehem Girl’s College, who died in the Abule Ado explosion.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Earlier, on March 15, Alokha died while rescuing her students during the pipeline explosion at Abule-Ado in Lagos.

Daramola said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, unveiled a plaque in Alokha’s honour and named the newly constructed 500-capacity Assembly Hall at the Air Force Secondary School (AFSS), NAF Base Shasha, Lagos after her.





“We remember her for her actions during the Abule-Ado petroleum pipeline explosion which eventually culminated in a fire incident at the Bethlehem Girls’ College.

“Reverend Sister Henrietta made the ultimate sacrifice on March 15, while evacuating her students from the fire caused by the explosion at the school.

“Her bravery on that day paid off as no student of the College was lost to the deadly incident,” he said.

Abubakar said that he was hopeful that naming the Assembly Hall after her would not only be symbolic but would also continually keep her memory fresh in the hearts of people.

“I am convinced that the story of her heroic act on that fateful day will continue to light a path for younger generations and the ones yet to come on the value of selfless service to humanity.

“Also, her sacrifice will serve as a motivation to officers and airmen/airwomen of the NAF who are presently deployed to various theatres of operation in our country.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha,” he said.