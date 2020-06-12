Celebrity couple Ogbonna Kanu and wife Laura Ikeji have a beautiful boy ROK who is growing so fast and showing off his fashion sense just like his mother.

Laura Ikeji shared pictures of Ryan Ogbonna Kanu a.k.a ROK playing in a field. In a caption, the mum of two wrote:

My baby is growing really fast. The conversation has increased and the questions sigh…😂🤦‍♀️😂😂. Roky Rok





Ikeji married her hubby in 2017 and the couple welcomed their first child in 2018. They also announced the birth of their baby girl this 2020.

Laura is a beauty and lifestyle influencer, an author and business woman known for her dancing skills and lovely photos on Instagram.