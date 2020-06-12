By Grace Alegba

Lagos State Government has sealed more buildings on Banana Island, Ikoyi, over lack of building permits.

The state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development on Friday said it sealed 19 more buildings.

It said in a statement that the exercise was in continuation of the government’s ongoing effort at regulating physical development in the state.





Dr Idris Salako, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, led an enforcement team to the area.

He said the exercise was to create a sustainable environment in the state.

He added that a total of 34 buildings had been sealed on the axis since the exercise commenced on Wednesday.

The offences of the owners, he said, included lack of building permits and other violations of the state’s physical planning law.

“Government would not sit by and allow people violate planning laws to the detriment of the wellness and well-being of the society”, Salako said.

According to him, government would not relent in its effort to ensure that residents comply with the state’s planning laws.

He also decried encroachment by some developers on the right of way and alignment of the proposed Lagoon Highway.

He warned developers to desist from encroachment and other activities that would incur the government’s disciplinary action.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr Ganiyu Ayuba, warned developers to stop removing government seals from already sealed buildings.

According to him, such illicit acts could be interpreted as affront to the authorities and would attract stiff penalties.

The enforcement team comprised officials of Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development; Lagos State Building Control Agency, and the Special Operations Team in the governor’s office.