Lagos discharges 90 coronavirus patients

Lagos state government has discharged ninety coronavirus patients who have recovered from the deadly disease.

The Lagos State Government Ministry of Health made this known on Friday.

The ministry stated that the 90 patients had tested negative two consecutive times before being discharged.

It tweeted, “90 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 30 females and 60 males have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.





“The patients; 28 from Onikan, nine from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 10 from Agidingbi, 25 from Gbagada, two from First Cardiology, 10 from Lekki and 26 from @LUTHofficial Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to #COVID19.”