Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Kokobykhloe is showing off her melanin drip as she puts her newly formulated skin care products on display.

Koko as she’s fondly called, is an ex housemate of the 2018 Big Brother Naija show, a model, fashion and beauty influencer.

In a statement, she said:

IT’S NEVER TOO LATE

It’s never too late to look after yourself. Never too late to eat healthily, get plenty of rest, exercise regularly and look after your skin. You’d be amazed at how quickly your skin and body can rejuvenate given the right skincare products

The content creator and media personality became popular after taking part in the BBN show.