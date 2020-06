Media personality, YouTuber and content creator Adenike Adebayo and her hubby Tosin are expecting their first child together.

The couple who married in 2017, waited for some months before trying to conceive to no avail. The vlogger has now disclosed what they both did to get pregnant.

Adenike aka Olori Esho is a growing lifestyle consultant who is always full of enviable energy for churning out content on social media.