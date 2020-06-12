Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar turned 35 today June 12th 2020, which also happens to be the day Nigeria is celebrating democracy.

Abubakar is a native of Kogi state who was born in Kano, attended Ideal primary school in Kano and went further to study Sociology at Bayero University, Kano.

The Nollywood star kicked off her acting career in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.





In a statement she wrote:

Happy Birthday Halima🎉🎉🎉🎉Gods own🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂Am humbled to see today.The gift you have given me , is the highest I have gotten.Am eternally grateful 🙏🏻.

Halima announced the birth of her baby boy on her Instagram page in April 2020.