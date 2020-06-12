Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday swore in Alhaji Sani Garba-Shuni as the new Head of Service (HOS).

Garba-Shuni, until his new appointment, was the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Works and Transport.

Malam Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the governor, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Sokoto.





Bello said the swearing-in of new Head of Service, Sani Garba-Shuni, was as a result of retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Buhari Bello-Kware.

Speaking during the swearing-in, Tambuwal congratulated the outgoing HOS for completing his service successfully.

He thanked him for his enormous contributions to the state while in service.

The governor said Bello-Kware added a lot value and innovations to the state civil service, adding that his tenure brought lots of achievements.

Tambuwal said Bello-Kware made civil servants computer literate and inculcated discipline into the service.

According to him, the retired HOS also shared his intelligence and skills for the benefit of the state.

He added that he was never found wanting in the discharge of his duty.

The governor also said the new Head of Service, had track records of excellence and hard work.

He enjoined him to exhibit commitment, experience and skills in managing the affairs of his new job.