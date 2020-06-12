Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine have reportedly broken the record for the fastest number 1 song on the US iTunes.
They made history in just nine minutes with their collaboration titled “TROLLZ.”
This becomes Nicki’s 14th song and 6ix9ine’s 3rd to reach #1 on the chart.
“Trollz” was released on Friday (June 12).
The song was 6ix9ine and Nicki’s follow-up to their first release “Fefe,” which dropped back in 2018 and was later added to her Queen album.
The single was accompanied by a colorful visual, which was shot at 6ix9ine’s house.
Tekashi, in his usual high spirit on the track, said “I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me/You don’t want no problems at your party? Don’t invite me,” he raps. “I don’t worry ’bout you niggas, please stop talking ’bout me/Always talkin’ bout me ’cause you looking for the clouty.”
Nicki didn’t hold back any punches either.
She said: “Somebody ushered this nigga into a clinic/My flow is still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic/I write my own lyrics, a lot of these bitches gimmicks/They study Nicki style, now all of them wanna mimic.”
However, Nicki had earlier announced that a portion of the newly released effort will benefit the Bail Project Inc. – an organization that assists low-come individuals with securing bail while they await trial.
View this post on Instagram
A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🎀🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🦄🎀 NickiMinajQueen.com
What do you think?