The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu eligible to contest the party’s primary scheduled for June 22, 2020.

Ize Iyamu was cleared alongside two other aspirants, Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Osaro Obazee.

The party’s screening committee led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba announced this on Friday in Abuja.

The screening committee had earlier announced the disqualification of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, and two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwe from contesting the primary.





The writing had been on the wall as Obaseki and his predecessor, Oshiomhole, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

However, Ize-Iyamu, endorsed by the APC faction loyal to Oshiomhole, now appears to be the man that will lead the party’s interest in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu is a former chief of staff and secretary to the Edo state government.

He was the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for the 2016 Edo state gubernatorial election.

He was the National vice-chairman, South-South Zone of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He served as Director-General of Adams Oshiomhole’s 2nd term Campaign Organisation.

He was also the Coordinator of the Goodluck/Sambo Campaign Organisation.