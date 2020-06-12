By Michael Adeshina

The All Progressives Congress has declared the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, ineligible to contest in the July 22 governorship primary election in Edo State.

The screening committee announced the disqualification while presenting its report to the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee in Abuja on Friday.

Apart from Obaseki, two other aspirants were also disqualified.





They are Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekenwen.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the screening panel, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, explained that Obaseki was disqualified because the committee could not vouch for the authenticity of the Higher School Certificate he claimed but could not produce.

Prof. Ayuba said the document he produced only attested to his attendance.

The seven-man screening committee led by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba said the report is conclusive, adding that all members of the panel signed the report.

Ayuba said the committee was thorough in the process of conducting the exercise, adding that the process was recorded and the unedited recording will be made available to the party.

Reacting to his disqualification, Obaseki urged his supporters and all party members to remain calm.

He said: “We call on all party members and our teeming supporters to remain calm and await further directives, in the light of the announcement of my unjust disqualification to participate in @OfficialAPCNg primary election in Edo State by the screening committee.”