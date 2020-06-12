By Michael Adeshina
The All Progressives Congress has declared the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, ineligible to contest in the July 22 governorship primary election in Edo State.
The screening committee announced the disqualification while presenting its report to the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee in Abuja on Friday.
Apart from Obaseki, two other aspirants were also disqualified.
They are Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekenwen.
Presenting the report, Chairman of the screening panel, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, explained that Obaseki was disqualified because the committee could not vouch for the authenticity of the Higher School Certificate he claimed but could not produce.
Prof. Ayuba said the document he produced only attested to his attendance.
The seven-man screening committee led by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba said the report is conclusive, adding that all members of the panel signed the report.
Ayuba said the committee was thorough in the process of conducting the exercise, adding that the process was recorded and the unedited recording will be made available to the party.
Reacting to his disqualification, Obaseki urged his supporters and all party members to remain calm.
He said: “We call on all party members and our teeming supporters to remain calm and await further directives, in the light of the announcement of my unjust disqualification to participate in @OfficialAPCNg primary election in Edo State by the screening committee.”
What would it cost a sitting governor to approach WAEC for the original copy or certified true copy of a certificate? He could also approach University of Ibadan which must have admitted him on the basis of at least 2 passes (ranging form an A to an E ) at HSC or GCE A/Levels, for an admission by Direct Entry. U.I. was not admitting Arts students to preliminary classes as at this point in time.
Admission racketeering was also existing as at this time, no beneficiary no matter how long, can validate or legitimize a flawed process. Given the bickering between Godwin Obaseki and his godfather Adams Oshiomole, Obaseki should have armed himself with all material facts and documents necessary for his screening.
As things stand, Obaseki and U.I have a lot of question to answer, having regards to how Obaseki matriculated and graduated under seemingly opaque conditions. U.I can safe the day by tracing and tracking in their records or approaching WAEC, to exonerate itself from this admission and graduation scandal brewing, as it came forward to claim Obaseki graduated from U.I. Given Obaseki's School Certificate (O/L) weak/ poor grades, an admission to U.I. without a very valid HSC/ GCE A/L result was a no-no. A case of fraud and forgery appears lurking in the corner. If Obaseki genuinely possesses a valid HSC/ GCE A/L he should please produce it to safe his name. It's worth fighting for. He should NOT just grandstand by saying he won't appeal. Something is just not adding up somewhere, he should clear this credibility gap, which is unbecoming of his high status. Incidentally, the people accusing Obaseki are confidants who know him very well, most of whom he has risen against. It is easy for such people to quickly fight dirty. They seem to have gotten him.