A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress( APC), Mr Nwaeze Onu, on Friday urged Nigerians not to forget the struggles of June 12, 1993.

Onu, who is the Director of a Non-Governmental Organisation, National Council for Democratic Development (NCDD), advised in a statement to mark the 2020 Democracy Day.

He noted that Nigerians from all divides made huge sacrifices in the struggle to restore Chief MKO Abiola’s mandate, in an election adjudged the freest so far in the country.

“To all Nigerians, as we celebrate June 12, it should offer us all, some historical lessons that should positively affect our political development and should serve to remind us of the sacrifice many made that we may have democracy in our country,’’ he said.





“Democracy should essentially preserve and promote the dignity and fundamental rights of individuals in Nigeria, achieve social justice, foster economic and social development of communities, strengthen the cohesion of societies and enhance national tranquillity and cohesion.’’

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians on the occasion of the Democracy Day.