It is Democracy Day today in Nigeria and Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott is commemorating the event by wearing a dress in the color of the Nigerian flag.

The former model, media personality and brand influencer in February 2004, commenced her movie career with Zeb Ejiro’s The President Must Not Die and played her first lead role in Life and Death.

The 39 year old captioned the photo thus:

#HappyDemocracyDay Nigerians





McDermott was born in Benin City to Nigerian parents from Delta State in Nigeria. She attended Federal Government College, Odogbolu, Ogun State for her secondary education and later bagged a degree in French language from the University of Lagos and a master’s degree in Public and International Affairs, also from the University of Lagos.

Steven McDermott and Ufuoma got married in 2010 and they have two lovely kids.