Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Hart Idawarifagha lshmael, known professionally as Idahams, is set to release “Man on Fire” EP on Friday, June 12th, 2020.

The seven track Afro Pop EP which features previously released singles including ‘Shima‘, ‘Enter My Eye‘ and ‘Ada’ is a vibe.

Idahams in a statement, said, “This EP, Man on Fire describes my passion and desire to show the world what I am capable of. I am very sure Nigerians love good music and that’s exactly what I have served on this EP.”

The talented singer-songwriter joined forces with Nigerian producers TU2, Orbeat, Ayzed and Yussy Beat on this project.





He secured a record deal with Grafton Entertainment in 2016 and joined the Universal Music Nigeria roaster in 2019.