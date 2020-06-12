Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has been cleared of alleged forgery of his NYSC exemption certificate.

INEC lawyer, Ibrahim Bawa (SAN), stated this before the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting Abuja.

Vijah Opuama, who contested the November 16, 2019 governorship election had asked the tribunal to disqualify Ewhrujakpo for forgery of a National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate.

He also urged the tribunal to cancel the November 16, 2019 governorship election and order a fresh poll.





Opuama closed his case on June 9.

However, at the resumed hearing in the case on Friday, The Independent National Electoral Commission said Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo was cleared by the National Youth Service Corps.

INEC lawyer, Ibrahim Bawa (SAN), said this was the reason for his decision not to call any defence witness in the case.

Justice Ibrahim Sirajo-led three-man tribunal had on Thursday admitted as exhibit a letter from the NYSC to the Department of State Security confirming that it corrected a spelling error on Ewrhrudakpo’s exemption certificate which Opuama challenged as forged.

However, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo adjourned till June 17 for further hearing.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, and his deputy will take their turns to call their defence.