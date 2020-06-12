Nigeria posted its highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 681 infections recorded all over the country on Thursday.

This took the nation’s caseload to 14,554.

The new figure broke the record of 553 cases in a single day logged on 30 May.

And there is no respite for Lagos yet, as it accounted for 345 of the new cases announced by the NCDC on Thursday.





The virus also appeared to be on the surge in Rivers, Ogun, Gombe, Oyo and Imo.

The spikes in COVID-19 cases in the state are coming on the heels of the increased testing of suspects.

At a briefing Thursday in Abuja, the NCDC said it has increased daily testing capacity to 10,000 per day across the country.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC boss said at the moment its officials do 2,000 tests daily.

He said the laboratories were working at about 20 per cent capacity at the moment and called on state governments to bring samples for testing.

“As we’ve eased the restrictions and continue to increase testing capacity, it’s likely we’ll see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Whether that increase continues or not will depend on our collective action,” he said.

Here is the breakdown of the cases:

Lagos-345

Rivers-51

Ogun-48

Gombe-47

Oyo-36

Imo-31

Delta-28

Kano-23

Bauchi-18

Edo-12

Katsina-12

Kaduna-9

Anambra-7

Jigawa-5

Kebbi-4

Ondo-4

Nasarawa-1

Total of:

14,554 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

4,494 discharged

387 deaths