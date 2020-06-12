The viral Black Lives Matter protests have encouraged American country band, Lady Antebellum to change their group name to a racially sensitive one.

Lady Antebellum, the Grammy Award-winning group announced via Twitter that they should now be referred to as ”Lady A”.

‘Antebellum’ has connotations with the slavery era. It is used to refer to the period and architecture in the US South before the Civil War.

The Band members, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, said in a statement they are “deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused”.





According to the group, they originally named their brand after the antebellum-style of a home where they took their first photos 14 years ago.

The Nashville trio are best known for their hit ”Need You Now”. So far, they have won five Grammys and had seven US top 10 albums, including three number ones.