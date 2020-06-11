By Michael Adeshina

Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, has revealed the reasons why Mr. Mukhtar Hazo was impeached from the office of Deputy Speaker.

According to Zailani, the impeached deputy was the architect of his own misfortune.

He accused Hazo of conniving with other lawmakers to remove him as the speaker.





He claimed that the former deputy speaker also committed other infractions that were against the rule of the House.

Mr. Mukhtar Hazo was impeached during the plenary session on Thursday.

His impeachment notice was signed by 24 members of the assembly and Mr. Isaac Auta, the member representing Kauru Constituency, was elected as new Deputy Speaker.

Before his removal from office, there were speculations of an alleged plot by seven members of the House led by the former deputy speaker to impeach the Speaker, Yusuf Zailani.

However, his supporters didn’t let go without a fight – they exchanged blows with other members in the process of trying to remove the mace of House after the impeachment.

But some policemen and other security operatives were present at the Assembly Complex to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

For the record, Hazo was elected into office on February 25 and impeached on 11th of June 2020.