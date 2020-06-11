Former U.S Vice President Joe Biden talked about racism and his plans for America’s policy reform on Trevor Noah’s latest ”The Daily Social Distancing Show”.

At the beginning of his talk, Biden who is a candidate in the upcoming 2020 US election, stated that though President Trump didn’t start racism, he has promoted it.

According to him, if given the chance to rule the United States, he would fix policies and better handle exhilarating situations unlike Trump.

He also plans to increase police accountability and also get unions on board with reform.





He also gave details on how he would handle President Trump if he refuses to peacefully give up power by November.