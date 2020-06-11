The United States President, Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Fox News for cutting off ”important interviews” at the congressional hearing.

Earlier, the US congress organised an oversight hearing on policing practices and law enforcement accountability in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Floyd’s death sparked anti-racism protests not just in US cities but all over the world.

The hearing sought to address policies that affect people of colour, and possibly enact new laws to protect coloured citizens of the U.S.

Fox News Channel, however, opted not to show the opening statement of Dan Bongino, a former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent who, more recently, became a conservative pundit.





It also cut away as Angela Underwood-Jacobs, a former Republican candidate for Congress whose brother Patrick was killed, got introduced.

Bongino and Underwood-Jacobs were witnesses called to testify by House Republicans

Trump tweeted; ”Incredible! @FoxNews just took Congressional hearing off the air just prior to important witness statements. More like CNN!!! Fox is Lost!!!”.

