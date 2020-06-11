Actor and multiple award winning humanitarian Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to make mockery of social media individuals who post motivational quotes.

The 35 year old Tonto Dikeh Foundation pioneer and brand influencer stated that these people are actually senseless in real life, because she knows them.

Dikeh was born in Port Harcourt into a family of seven and is the third of five children. One of her popular movies she featured in, is a movie titled Dirty Secret, which generated controversy among Nigerians due to it’s adult scenes.



