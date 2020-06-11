Conversations about rape, police brutality and racism has become the discussion every day and everywhere, due to countless cases happening in Nigeria and the world at large.

Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger and lifestyle entrepreneur Toke Makinwa gives us her opinion on these issues.

Captioning her video, she wrote:

Let’s take a break and talk serious business. There Is a lot happening in the world right now and while there is a lot of anger, I think we can also use this opportunity to educate the ignorant. Shamming of rape victims, questioning their account, being a rape apologist and silencing the victim has to stop, a lot of people do not even know what being a rape apologist is, someone genuinely asked me if a husband can rape his own wife, no matter how hard these conversations are, we have to have them not to shame the ignorant but to hopefully educate them.





There is the issue of #Blacklivesmatter, we all know all lives matter, the war is not black versus white but humans versus racist, resist the urge to say #Alllivesmatter because if all lives truly mattered we would not be fighting for Black Lives. If you have nothing to say, it’s ok to stay silent less you open your mouth to offend, these are crazy times and we can only use our platforms and voices to spread knowledge.

Makinwa is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. The 35 year old Instagram sensation released her book ‘On Becoming’ in November 2016.