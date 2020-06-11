By Jennifer Okundia

Universal Music recording artiste and Number one African bad girl Tiwa Savage has set her page on fire with jaw dropping gorgeous pictures.

40 year old Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, is one talented Nigerian singer-songwriter who keeps her fans entertained always with her Afro-beat vibe.





‘I’m my daddy’s first and only daugther so I ain’t about to be no man’s second choice’ she captioned her pictures on Instagram.

The mom of one, formerly married to ex manager Tee Billz, began her music career doing backup vocals for artists like George Michael and Mary J. Blige.