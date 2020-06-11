By Daniels Ekugo

Stallion Group Nigeria has unveiled its end-to-end digital multi-brand auto sales portal, www.stallionafricar.com.

The company believes a sizable business will be brought in through digital initiatives as consumers are still skeptical of stepping into showrooms.

General Manager, Marketing, Stallion Group, Arpita Roy Luthra, in a statement in Lagos explained that with the launch of the portal, Stallion Africar will meet customers’ expectation during COVID-19.





“It will also provide the customers tools to take an informed decision on the choice of car in their budget.

“It provides a virtual relationship manager to guide them through the chat functionality.

“It also offers an opportunity to do cross-selling and up-selling and reduce their dependence on driving walk in traffic to the point of sale.

“The simple design of Stallion Africar enables the consumer to take a decision on buying a new car and servicing their existing car.

“It’s soon adding the feature of buying a pre-owned car where the consumer can get their old car evaluated and uploaded to get the best deal and exchange it for a new”, Luthra explained.

When one requests to buy a new car, the portal navigates through each of the top selling auto brands of Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Porsche and Changan.

Each brand’s highlight model is displayed on the home page.

The portal navigates to a detailed page containing specification, price and the consumer’s ability to book a test drive.

“ Then the car is brought in to your home or work place keeping the safety and hygiene measures in mind for the test drive to conform with social distancing guidelines”, said the GM.