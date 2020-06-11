The Kogi State Police Command has rescued six persons among those abducted on Wednesday on Lokoja-Abuja expressway, with a vow to track the perpetrators.

Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) , DSP William Aya disclosed the rescue of the abductees and appealed to people to give useful information that could assist the police.

The kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday killed Mr. Nicholas Ofodile a popular super market operator in Lokoja, the state capital, and a commercial motor driver.

The bandits also kidnapped a large number of people.





Aya said a manhunt for the bandits has begun and promised that the police would rescue the remaining abductees.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has condemned Wednesday’s banditry.

The governor while commending men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad for prompt response directed all the security agents in the state to immediately swing into action to apprehend those behind the dastardly acts.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would not relent in its efforts of providing adequate security within and around the state.

Bello said the criminal elements who are trying to stage a comeback after the deadly blow done to them since he assumed power, vowed that he would not allowed them a foothold in the state.