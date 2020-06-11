Professor James Nwoye Adichie, father of the renowned novelist, Chimamanda is dead.

A family source revealed that he died on Wednesday night in Awka, Anambra State.

Before his death, the 88-year-old father was admitted at the Chira Memorial Hospital in Awkuzu, Oyi local government area of the State.

The Emeritus Professor of Statistics and Mathematics at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) hailed from Abba, Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.





Adichie is the first Nigerian Professor of Statistics and he was a member of International Statistical Institute (ISI) since 1978 and member, Governing Council of (ISI) 1985-1987.