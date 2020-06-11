Another batch of Nigerian returnees from Canada, Germany and France arrived in the country through Seme Border Post.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 13 returnees landed in Benin Republic by Air France on June 10 and came into Nigeria through Seme land border around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A Port Health Services (PHS) official in Seme, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the Nigerian returnees, comprising eight males and five females, had been screened by health officials.

“They arrived at 8:30 a.m. today from Canada, Germany and France through Cotonou Airport.





“We have collected their contacts and relevant information to follow up on their health status.

“This will be forwarded to officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and NCDC who will be having random checks on them periodically.

“After all the checks, we will allow all of them to go to their different destinations since Lagos State Government no longer isolate them in Badagry again,” he said.

With the latest returnees, the number of Nigerians from foreign and neighbouring countries that arrived through Seme border is now 166.