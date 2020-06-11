Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales, comes through with his latest AfroPop jam titled “Done To Me”.

This record produced by Timmy, is a follow up to his previous 2020 songs; “Badman Love“, “Selecta“, and “Oliver Twist II Remix” featuring Harmonize and Falz, off his upcoming EP “Healing Process“.

The Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter in the year 2000, started writing rap songs in Kaduna. In 2007 and 2008, he traveled to Jos to work with Jesse Jagz and Jeremiah Gyang.



