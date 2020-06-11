Adamawa Police Command on Thursday confirmed the kidnap of Alhaji Dahiru Nyako, a brother to former governor Murtala Nyako.

SP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer confirmed that the 90-year-old victim was taken from his home in Yola.

Nguroje said that the victim was kidnapped by suspected criminals on Thursday at about 2 a.m. in his residence at Mayo – Belwa town, the headquarters of Mayo – Belwa Local Government Area.

“The command had already deployed Anti-kidnapping and Operation Farauta Squads for quick response and rescue missions,” Nguroje said.





Meanwhile, Mayo – Belwa, Jada, Ganye and Toungo local government areas in southern Adamawa have been under siege due to the activities of kidnappers.

Alhaji Umaru Sanda, the Gangwari of Ganye Chiefdom, comprising Jada, Ganye and Toungo LGAs, recently raised alarm over the insecurity situation in his domain.

Sanda, who is among the first-class traditional rulers in Adamawa, and large scale farmer, complained that the insecurity situation was threatening agricultural activity in the areas.

The monarch urged the people to equally cooperate with the security operatives and to report any suspicious movements or character to the nearest security post.