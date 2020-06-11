Imo state has recorded its first Coronavirus death.

This was confirmed on Wednesday, by Professor Maurice Iwu, the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce in the state.

Meanwhile, Iwu disclosed that the deceased had underlying health issues before he was brought to the isolation centre. According to him, the issues complicated his chances of survival.

As at Wednesday, Imo state had 83 confirmed coronavirus cases, 19 recoveries and 1 new death.





However, Nigeria currently has 13, 873 confirmed coronavirus cases, 4,351 and 382 deaths.