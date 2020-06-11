By Taiwo Okanlawon

Australian rapper, Iggy Azalea has confirmed that she has welcomed a baby boy.

The singer took to her Instastory to share the news with her fans.

She wrote; “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”





Although she does not say who her baby daddy is, fans are assuming it is her long time boyfriend; Playboi Carti.

Iggy finishes her post, saying she loves her baby boy very much and wants to keep his life private.

She wrote; “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Some have criticised Azalea’s relationship with her 23-year-old partner, pointing out the six-year age gap.

Responding to questions about it, she once said: “Is that unusual to you? Because almost everyone I know isn’t the exact age as the person they date.

“You all act like he’s some little kid that just left school or I’m some old a** woman. We are both in our twenties, get off my nuts.”