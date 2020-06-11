By Preye Campbell

As things stand, Nigeria is at the centre of the world’s attention, again, for fraudulent activities.

News spread like wildfire at the sudden arrest of some of the country’s socialites – most notably being Ray Hushpuppi– by the Interpol.

It should grab any Nigerian’s attention, since we can all make one or two guesses as to why Hushpuppi and others are wanted men by the Interpol.





I won’t dive deep into that aspect as we still await possible updates.

But yesterday, social media seems to be interesting. As one Twitter user pointed out, today is the day Nigerians will decide to temporarily play saintly roles and condemn fraud and corruption.

Today is the day you get to see messages being centred on how and why legitimate money should be sought after and not otherwise.

Today is when Nigerians will most likely decide to hush on the pre-existing narrative; praising and celebrating these same men of crime.

It’s amusing, honestly; condemn a type of crime and its perpetrators today, praise them tomorrow. The Nigerian way.

The sad truth is this; if these arrested Nigerian socialites come out of this mess unscathed, they will become even more celebrated by Nigerians. Their return will be nothing dissimilar to Jesus’ triumphal entry.

So, why are we then acting like saints today?