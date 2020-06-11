President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau has extended the nationwide state of emergency for 15 more days until June 25.

In his message to the country, Embalo said that “in the past 15 days, the country has experienced the first phase of … the gradual opening of some economic activities”.

He added that there were “progress and improvement in general in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our invisible enemy”.

“However, it must be recognised that the situation is still worrying.





“Which is why, in consultation with members of the government and the High Commission, after an in-depth analysis of the situation of COVID-19 in the country, we have decided to extend the state of emergency for 15 days,” President Embalo said.

The president said that he was “convinced that together and united, we will be stronger and more capable of winning this battle against COVID-19.”

He, therefore, urged the population “to respect the measures of physical distancing, washing their hands regularly with soap and wearing protective masks in all public spaces.”

Guinea-Bissau reported 1,389 confirmed cases, including 153 recoveries and 12 deaths.