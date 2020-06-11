By Taiwo Okanlawon

Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has called on the authorities in the United States of America to ensure that justice is served in George Floyd killing.

Runsewe made the call during a memorial session held at NCAC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday in honor of the slain African-American.

He added that it had become necessary for Nigeria to join other countries across the world to organise a memorial for George Floyd.





Floyd was killed while being arrested by the police in Minneapolis, United States of America, on May 25.

“It has become necessary to emphasis that as Africans, our culture has great respect for the sanctity of human life, we are a peaceful, loving and God-fearing people that detest violence.

“This is why we are joining the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to ask for justice for late George Floyd and to propagate the message of peace all over the world.

“We believe that all men are created equal and have inalienable rights among which are rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

“From Africa to USA, Latin America, Asian, Europe and the Pacific, we say let justice flow; let love reign and let there be peace,” he said.

Also in attendance was Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

In her tribute, Dabiri-Erewa reminded the crowd that witnessed the event that as blacks, demand for justice for Floyd’s death should be a collective effort as the DNA of an African runs in every African.

“As a black person, you must aspire to come back to your motherland where you can freely breathe.

“As a black person, you should think of coming back to Africa/Nigeria to invest in an environment where you can freely breathe.

“As a black person, come back to your home where you will be shown love,” she said.

There was a minute silence in memory of Late George Floyd and all the other black African heroes all over the world who had suffered violent attacks and even death on account of the colour of their skin.

NAN