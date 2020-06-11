By Taiwo Okanlawon

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations (UN) has on Wednesday said COVID-19 pandemic may lead to the loss of 13 million jobs in Nigeria.

According to WFP’s Senior Spokesperson, Elisabeth Byrs, in a statement, more than $182m is needed to sustain life-saving aid to Nigeria over the next six months.

She also explained that over 3.8 million citizens, especially those in the informal sector, could lose their jobs.





That figure could rise to 13 million if the restriction on movements persists for long.

“We are concerned by conflict-affected communities in North-East Nigeria who already face extreme hunger and who are especially vulnerable.

“They are on life-support and need assistance to survive,” Byrs said.

Byrs also revealed that three million vulnerable people in Abuja, Kano and Lagos would also receive assistance from the WFP.

